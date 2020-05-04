Marcus Rashford can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé according to Matteo Darmian

After four seasons at Manchester United, Matteo Darmian left the Red Devils last summer to join Parma. The Italian international (36 caps) has been able to rub shoulders with great players such as Wayne Rooney or Zlatan Ibrahimovic . While they scored Matteo Darmian, Darmian said he was also very impressed with 22-year-old Marcus Rashford. “I still remember his first session with the senior team as if it were yesterday. I immediately thought, “Wow, he’s an amazing player.””, he told the Guardian.

The defender even thinks that his former team-mate has not finished progressing and can win the most prestigious trophy on an individual level, the Ballon d’Or. « If he continues to work as he has done so far, he can win the Ballon d’Or in the years to come. I’m convinced of that. He is very young and can still improve. For me, he can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé. » Marcus Rashford is considered a future great player of English football. And Matteo Darmian is just confirming it.