Home Sports News football Marcus Rashford can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé according to Matteo...
Sports Newsfootball

Marcus Rashford can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé according to Matteo Darmian

By kenyan

After four seasons at Manchester United, Matteo Darmian left the Red Devils last summer to join Parma. The Italian international (36 caps) has been able to rub shoulders with great players such as Wayne Rooney or Zlatan Ibrahimovic . While they scored Matteo Darmian, Darmian said he was also very impressed with 22-year-old Marcus Rashford. “I still remember his first session with the senior team as if it were yesterday. I immediately thought, “Wow, he’s an amazing player.””, he told the Guardian.

The defender even thinks that his former team-mate has not finished progressing and can win the most prestigious trophy on an individual level, the Ballon d’Or. « If he continues to work as he has done so far, he can win the Ballon d’Or in the years to come. I’m convinced of that. He is very young and can still improve. For me, he can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé. » Marcus Rashford is considered a future great player of English football. And Matteo Darmian is just confirming it.

Previous articleJean-Michel Aulas settles scores with Jacques-Henri Eyraud

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Jean-Michel Aulas settles scores with Jacques-Henri Eyraud

kenyan -
The president of Lyon explained his tense relationship with the Marseilles Jacques-Henri Eyraud. He even announces that a defamation complaint will be filed....
Read more
football

Neymar reportedly sent Paris Saint-Germain waltzing

kenyan -
The Catalan press put a coin back in the machine on Monday and claims that Neymar has already said no to a new...
Read more
football

BVB: Erling Braut Huland’s incredible daily training

kenyan -
Erling Braut Haaland was able to put Europe at his feet. Unknown at the start of the 2019/2020 financial year with RB...
Read more
15,593FansLike
3,452FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya to start assessing damage caused by locusts

News Laiza Maketso -
The Ministry of Agriculture plans to start a socio-economic assessment of the damage caused by locusts. This move follows the havoc wreaked by the insects...
Read more

MoH to send team to Mombasa County for contact tracing

County News Erick Flavour -
The Ministry of Health will dispatch a team this week to Mombasa County to reinforce contact tracing within the county. Mombasa County is considered one...
Read more

Kenya records 30 new cases as Coronavirus infection rises to 465

News Erick Flavour -
Kenya has today registered 30 new cases of Covid-19 infections, being the highest number ever confirmed in a day since the first case was...
Read more

Curfew rule breakers will no longer be isolated in usual quarantine centers- CAS Aman

Health Stanley Kasee -
People who break the dusk to dawn curfew rules will no longer be quarantined in the usual government quarantine facilities. This is after the National...
Read more

Magufuli Defies Covid-19 directives again, plans to get ‘herbal cure’ despite WHO warning

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has attracted criticism from around the world again after claiming to be eying a herbal medicine from Madagascar to...
Read more

If he/she cheats we cheat is a competition of fools – Lilian Muli gives her piece of mind on cheating partners

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial Citizen Tv news presenter Lilian Muli has once again proved to the internet that she can not tolerate any unloyalty in her relationships. The...
Read more

Show of appreciation – Betty Kyallo surprises Mbagathi Hospital health workers with lunch date

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo made a surprise visit to Mbagathi Hospital and treated the health workers to lunch on Saturday. According to the Upclose...
Read more

Lamu police hold Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend for interrogation

News Connie Mukenyi -
Police in Lamu are holding the late Tecra Muigai's boyfriend for interrogation following her death. The late Keroche breweries heiress lost her life following what...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke