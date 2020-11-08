Marcus Thuram would have 3 famous suitors

The Marcus Thuram madness seems to be taking over all of Europe. At Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Frenchman impresses more and more, in particular thanks to his performances in the Champions League. A fever that even reached Didier Deschamps, who summoned him for the next gathering of the Blues.

Arrived for only 9 million euros in Germany, from Guingamp, the 23-year-old is said to be on the shelves of many big European clubs. Thus, according to Bild, a battle of 3 would be engaged to recover it, involving Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Juventus, just that. Author of 17 goals and 10 assists in 49 games in all competitions in Gladbach, the son of Lilian Thuram could well see himself opening the doors to the top level.