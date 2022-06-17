Mario Götze on the shelves of Eintracht Frankfurt

After playing two seasons with PSV Eindhoven, Mario Götze could leave the Eredivisie and the Netherlands. An interest from Benfica was in the pipeline in his final days, particularly as the Portuguese recently named ex-PSV manager Roger Schmidt on the bench.

Picture indicates this Friday that the sole scorer of the 2014 World Cup final could return to Germany. Indeed, Eintracht Frankfurt, which will play in the Champions League after its victory in the Europa League, would be looking for a playmaker. The former player of Dortmund and Bayern has in any case a release clause amounting to €4 million.