Marquinhos hopes to end his career at PSG

By kenyan

Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 from AS Roma, Marquinhos (26) has climbed all the ranks with the Rouge-et-Bleu. Passed from understudy to captain of the team in seven years, the Brazilian defender, whose contract runs until 2024, hopes to finish his career in Paris.

” I think yes. We know things are going fast in the world of football. It depends on a lot of circumstances, but for now, I think I will stay at PSG, as long as possible. I have responsibilities here, I have succeeded in achieving my personal and collective goals. My ambitions are to bring the maximum for this team and to see the club grow as much as possible ”, he told PSG TV.

