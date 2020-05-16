Marshall Munetsi extends to Reims Stadium

It is one of the very good surprises of the Stade de Reims this season. Marschall Munetsi, who arrived in discretion and free a year ago after two years in Orlando Pirates (South Africa), has extended his contract.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is now linked with the Champenois until June 2024. In only 21 league games, he has seduced everyone at the club. After Moreto Cassama earlier this week, he is the second Reims player to have extended his contract since the end of the season was announced.