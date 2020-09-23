Home Sports football Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid-19
Sportsfootball

Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid-19

By kenyan

While he has just returned to the Real Madrid squad and played his first La Liga game this season under Zinedine Zidane last weekend against Real Sociedad, Martin Odegaard would however make the the subject of bad news. As after every game lately, players are being tested for or not detecting Covid-19.

The young Norwegian footballer would according to the Cadena SER positive for coronavirus. If he is currently waiting for the results of his second test, Martin Odegaard is for the moment isolated from the group and will not be able to return to train collectively when his next test is negative.

