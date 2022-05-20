Marwin Hitz signs for FC Basel

FC Basel formalized this Friday the signing of Swiss goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, from Borussia Dortmund, for the next three seasons. The Nati international (2 caps) is back in his native country after being trained at FC Saint-Gall, a club he knew before joining Germany in 2008. “The 181 Bundesliga games, the 7 Champions League games and the 12 Europa League games as well as the 20 German Cup games and the numerous call-ups for the Swiss national A team show how Marwin’s career Hitz (1.94m) is impressive and successful. The experienced goalkeeper from Eastern Switzerland will strengthen the FCB from next season»can we read in the press release from the Basel club.

“The move to FCB is an exciting new challenge for me and I am very much looking forward to helping the club regain its former strength. In the national team, I already had the opportunity to play with many former FCB players, who all really liked FC Basel. It is also for this reason that Basel has always been a club that attracts me and I am very happy that this change has been made.said the main interested party.

✍🏼 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗞𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗪𝗜𝗡! We are pleased to announce the signing of Marwin Hitz for the next three seasons. The 34-year-old goalkeeper arrives from @BVB. 🔴🔵#SaliMarwin | #MirSinBasel pic.twitter.com/yQrdn2PJMN — FC Basel 1893 🇫🇷 (@FC_Basel_fr) May 20, 2022

