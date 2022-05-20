Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Marwin Hitz signs for FC Basel

Date:

FC Basel formalized this Friday the signing of Swiss goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, from Borussia Dortmund, for the next three seasons. The Nati international (2 caps) is back in his native country after being trained at FC Saint-Gall, a club he knew before joining Germany in 2008. “The 181 Bundesliga games, the 7 Champions League games and the 12 Europa League games as well as the 20 German Cup games and the numerous call-ups for the Swiss national A team show how Marwin’s career Hitz (1.94m) is impressive and successful. The experienced goalkeeper from Eastern Switzerland will strengthen the FCB from next season»can we read in the press release from the Basel club.

“The move to FCB is an exciting new challenge for me and I am very much looking forward to helping the club regain its former strength. In the national team, I already had the opportunity to play with many former FCB players, who all really liked FC Basel. It is also for this reason that Basel has always been a club that attracts me and I am very happy that this change has been made.said the main interested party.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleThe Purity Wangechi we knew, KIMC students remember teen killed in Kiambu

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

The Purity Wangechi we knew, KIMC students remember teen killed in Kiambu

kenyan -
Students of KIMC hold a memorial ceremony of the...

Lille: Burak Yilmaz leaves the club

kenyan -
Arrived in the summer of 2020, Burak Yilmaz...

Idrissa Gueye case: Mauricio Pochettino kicks into touch

kenyan -
A week after the Idrissa Gueye affair (32), which...

The PSG medical point

kenyan -
Paris SG welcomes FC Metz on behalf of...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

The Purity Wangechi we knew, KIMC students remember teen killed in Kiambu

News 0
Students of KIMC hold a memorial ceremony of the...

Lille: Burak Yilmaz leaves the club

football 0
Arrived in the summer of 2020, Burak Yilmaz...

Idrissa Gueye case: Mauricio Pochettino kicks into touch

football 0
A week after the Idrissa Gueye affair (32), which...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.