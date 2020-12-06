Home Sports football Massimiliano Allegri calls on the Premier League
Massimiliano Allegri calls on the Premier League

By kenyan

An unemployed coach. Since leaving Juventus in the summer of 2019, Massimiliano Allegri has been desperately looking for a place to bounce back. Except that no club seems willing to offer him a bench, this season or the next. But the transalpine technician remains on the lookout and dreams of discovering the English championship.

In an interview with Times, he even appealed to the Premier League: “I would like to know the experience of the Premier League. In Italy, I was in Milan for four years. Five years at Juventus. Now I expect to work in Italy or England again. For me English football is improving now because there are a lot of foreign coaches. There are more tactics than ten years ago. England are now more sophisticated and more tactical, but also respect the tradition of English football ”.

