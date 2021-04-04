Match stopped between Cadiz and Valencia following racist remarks against Mouctar Diakhaby

The match between Cadiz and Valencia on behalf of La Liga Matchday 29 took a special turn. Cala opened the scoring in this meeting (14th) before Kevin Gameiro equalized (19th). Then, after half an hour of play following an innocuous aerial duel between Mouctar Diakhaby and Cala, everything changed. Warned, Mouctar Diakhaby then had an altercation with Cala. As a result, the match was suspended for 30 to 45 minutes and the Frenchman did not return to the pitch. He was replaced by Hugo Guillamon.

So the game has resumed, but Cala will soon have to answer for her actions. Indeed, Valencia has just published a press release in which it is written that the Cadiz player had racist behavior and inappropriate remarks towards Mouctar Diakhaby. “The team got together and decided to come back and fight for the match, but Valencia CF condemns racism all over the world in all its forms” can we thus read.

El equipo se ha reunido y decide volver para luchar por el escudo pero firme en la condena al racismo de todo el @valenciacf in todas sus formas.𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢#JuntsAnemAMUNT#AllToPlayFor – Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021