Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Mateja Kezman denounces the fake news around Sergej Milinkovic-Savic!

Date:

Announced in the sights of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain or even Juventus for several weeks, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (27) remains, for the time being, a Lazio player even if he has never hidden his desire to leave the Roman club to offer himself a new challenge. Arrived in the summer of 2015 and under contract until June 2024, the one who has scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 44 matches in all competitions since the start of the season would therefore like to take a step forward in his career.

Moreover, his wish to join the Red Devils has already been announced. Information that did not fail to infuriate Mateja Kezman. The former PSG striker, now an agent for the Serbian international, indeed took the opportunity to violently tackle the media, who had lent him comments in which he indicated that he was holding negotiations between Lazio and United: “This is great fake news. I haven’t given any interviews in the last few weeks, some journalists are really amazing! I’m very angry, it’s a lack of respect towards me, Sergej and Lazio.”Kezman said in comments relayed by Tutto Transfer market Web.

Previous articleOM-OL: Moussa Dembélé’s funny evening

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

OM-OL: Moussa Dembélé’s funny evening

kenyan -
Captain of OL last night, Moussa Dembélé was in...

CdM 2022: Senegal sanctioned by UEFA

kenyan -
Qualified for the next 2022 World Cup scheduled...

What if Kylian Mbappé doesn’t sign for Real Madrid?

kenyan -
While the Spanish media are starting to consider the...

PSG sent 4 stars to Rwanda

kenyan -
Paris Saint-Germain has offered an escape stay to...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

OM-OL: Moussa Dembélé’s funny evening

football 0
Captain of OL last night, Moussa Dembélé was in...

CdM 2022: Senegal sanctioned by UEFA

football 0
Qualified for the next 2022 World Cup scheduled...

What if Kylian Mbappé doesn’t sign for Real Madrid?

football 0
While the Spanish media are starting to consider the...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.