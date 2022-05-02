Mateja Kezman denounces the fake news around Sergej Milinkovic-Savic!

Announced in the sights of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain or even Juventus for several weeks, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (27) remains, for the time being, a Lazio player even if he has never hidden his desire to leave the Roman club to offer himself a new challenge. Arrived in the summer of 2015 and under contract until June 2024, the one who has scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 44 matches in all competitions since the start of the season would therefore like to take a step forward in his career.

Moreover, his wish to join the Red Devils has already been announced. Information that did not fail to infuriate Mateja Kezman. The former PSG striker, now an agent for the Serbian international, indeed took the opportunity to violently tackle the media, who had lent him comments in which he indicated that he was holding negotiations between Lazio and United: “This is great fake news. I haven’t given any interviews in the last few weeks, some journalists are really amazing! I’m very angry, it’s a lack of respect towards me, Sergej and Lazio.”Kezman said in comments relayed by Tutto Transfer market Web.