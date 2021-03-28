Mateu Alemany has chosen the future left-back of FC Barcelona

The general manager of the Catalan club has chosen the left side he wants to enlist.

The arrival of Joan Laporta to power turns everything in Barcelona upside down. The charismatic Catalan lawyer has also surrounded himself with particularly competent people, like Mateu Alemany, his managing director. A position that the latter already occupied in Valencia, and where he had worked, successfully, with Pablo Longoria in particular. And the leader has already started to activate.

On Saturday, the Spanish press evoked a pronounced interest in Fabio Blanco, the nugget of Valencia of only 17 years old. Barcelona are counting in particular on the experience and contacts of Alemany within his former club to recover one of the most promising attacking midfielders in the country. But this is not the only player he wants to draw from Mestalla …

The present and the future

Thus, according to AS, José Luis Gaya is well in the sights of the Catalan club. The Spanish left side, who is currently with La Roja, is the side chosen by Mateu Alemany, who is closely following the progress of negotiations for an extension of the player with Valencia. Within the Murcielagos, we are aware of the lurking danger, and the financial capacities of the Ches are much lower than those of the Catalans.

From the height of his 25 years, José Luis Gaya would be a more than serious competitor from now on for Jordi Alba, and, thereafter, the boss of the Catalan left flank for many years. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to leave his training club, he who has already said no to rather posh stables of the Old Continent in the past …