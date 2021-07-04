Mattéo Guendouzi talks about his transfer window

Announced very close to the Olympique de Marseille, Mattéo Guendouzi comes out of a loan on the side of Hertha Berlin and knows that the road looks blocked on the side of Arsenal. The hopeful international midfielder spoke of his transfer window in an interview for Bild. The former Lorient preferred to be evasive.

“I am under contract with Arsenal and we have mutual obligations. There is interest from clubs from different leagues. Right now, I am one hundred percent focused on my recovery. In due course, I will decide with my advisers and my father in which direction we are going ” let go of the player.