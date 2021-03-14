Mauricio Pochettino explains the impact of the Angel Di Maria affair on the performance of PSG

Paris SG conceded a new defeat at Parc des Princes against FC Nantes (1-2, 29th day of Ligue 1). A setback marked by the burglaries experienced by Angel Di Maria and another player.

It’s a bad habit. Paris SG lost again against FC Nantes this Sunday, at the Parc des Princes (1-2, 29th day of Ligue 1). A major setback in the title race, unfortunately marked by extra-sports events.

Angel Di Maria and another Parisian player were indeed victims of burglaries during the meeting. The Argentine was even forced out to inquire about the situation after Leonardo warned Mauricio Pochettino.

“We spoke with the players but not about football”

The Argentine technician did not say too much, but explained that these incidents had an impact on the course of the match and the state of mind of his men. “There are some extrasport things that have happened,” he explained before continuing.

“It’s not an excuse, but it explains the drop in energy. We spoke with the players but not about football. We will have time for that tomorrow “, he concluded at a press conference.