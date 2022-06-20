Maxime Lopez advises Gianluca Scamacca against joining PSG

Interviewed on Sunday by Provence, Sassuolo midfielder Maxime Lopez said he spoke with his teammate Gianluca Scamacca to advise him not to join PSG, which is interested in the 23-year-old Italian striker. The former Marseillais clarified that it was a joke and that he fully understood that the Italian international (7 caps) was interested in the idea of ​​joining the capital club and its stars.

“When the info came out, I wrote to him. I advised him not to go there while laughing! Who am I to advise him against it? For me who is from Marseille, Paris, it does not make me dream too much. But for a player like Gianluca who is rising, it makes you dream to think that he may be playing with Mbappé, Neymar and Messi. He must ask himself the question. In January, he told me that he would prefer to stay in Italy. Between the club’s players, the means, the comfort, many foreigners dream of going to Paris.Lopez said of his teammate who scored 16 goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances last season.