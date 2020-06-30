Home Sports News football Media: Osimhen before Napoli change
Sports Newsfootball

Media: Osimhen before Napoli change

By kenyan

Victor Osimhen will apparently join the SSC Napoli. As the Belgian daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ reports, the change of the Nigerian offensive player in the service of Lille OSC is imminent.

Once again, the Belgian first division club RSC Charleroi could benefit. The Belgians had borrowed the 21-year-old from VfL Wolfsburg in the 2018/19 season and then committed him to buy for 3.5 million euros. Just a month later it went on to Lille for 14 million euros. In addition, a resale participation was apparently agreed, which Charleroi now shares with 15 percent of this year’s transfer.

Related news

football

Inter to extend loans for Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses

kenyan -
If the English clubs had for example until last Tuesday to decide the fate of their players whose contract or loan expire on Tuesday,...
Read more
football

Liga: Getafe breaks Real Sociedad

kenyan -
But what's going on at Real Sociedad? So radiant before the end of the competitions, the Basque club has not managed to do...
Read more
football

Liverpool to sign French hope Billy Koumetio

kenyan -
Billy Koumetio, this name means nothing to you, everything indicates that you will soon hear about him. Arriving in Liverpool in January from...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Guendouzi talks to interested parties

Mattéo Guendouzi apparently is preparing to leave Arsenal. According to the 'Téléfoot' journalist Julien Maynard, the midfielder is already in contact with Atlético...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua speaks after Waiguru’s win

Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua has broken her silence after the County boss Anne Waiguru won her impeachment motion. Martha Karua took to...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Exploitation of the highest order – Kenyans blast Jalang’o over graphic...

Comedian and former Milele FM radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang' o found himself on the wrong side of Kenyans after he announced an...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,723FansLike
3,495FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Swine Flu Virus with pandemic potential discovered in China

World News Chuoyo Protus -
A swine flu virus with pandemic potential has been discovered in China. According to the BBC, scientists in China discovered the new swine flu in...
Read more

Ford allows its customers who lose their jobs to return new...

Business news Laiza Maketso -
Ford automaker announced on Monday, June 29, that it would benefit customers who lose their jobs within a year of buying their car to...
Read more

KEMRI fast-tracking development of COVID-19 vaccine – Dr Aman

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Dr Rashid Aman has said that Kemri and the Ministry of Health have accelerated efforts to look into finding a cure and vaccine for...
Read more

Kirinyaga elders request for political ceasefire between MCAs and Waiguru

News Laiza Maketso -
Elders from Kirinyaga county have requested for a political ceasefire between ward representatives and governor Waiguru. They instead asked the two groups to focus...
Read more

14-year-old girl stones grandmother to death

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
A 14-year-old girl treated residents of Seme, Kisumu county to a rude shock after she stoned an 80-year-old grandmother to death. The girl fled after...
Read more

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke