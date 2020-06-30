Media: Osimhen before Napoli change

Victor Osimhen will apparently join the SSC Napoli. As the Belgian daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ reports, the change of the Nigerian offensive player in the service of Lille OSC is imminent.

Once again, the Belgian first division club RSC Charleroi could benefit. The Belgians had borrowed the 21-year-old from VfL Wolfsburg in the 2018/19 season and then committed him to buy for 3.5 million euros. Just a month later it went on to Lille for 14 million euros. In addition, a resale participation was apparently agreed, which Charleroi now shares with 15 percent of this year’s transfer.