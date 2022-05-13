Mehdi Zeffane: “I am open to returning to France, there are a few contacts”

Free of any contract since its termination in Turkey, Mehdi Zeffane is ready to bounce back. The former Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais, 2019 African champion with Algeria, would see himself returning to Ligue 1. Interview.

Yeni Malatyaspor. This is where we left Mehdi Zeffane (29) in January. The right side had rebounded in the Süper Lig at the end of his adventure in Russia, at Krylia Sovetov. Only, despite playing time (9 tenures), nothing really went as planned there, as he told the microphone of Foot Transfer market. “Turkey didn’t go very well. I found myself in a very badly organized club, the proof the whole team left the club prematurely. I have been free of any contract since the end of March. I left the club for unpaid wages. It is nevertheless an experience that will serve me for the future. The most important thing today for me is the future. And I am preparing for the summer transfer window which is coming very quickly.he told us.

Back in Lyon, his hometown, where he talks daily with a personal physical trainer, the Algerian international (19 caps, 1 goal) hopes not to relive the same misadventures this summer. “I want to find a serious, professional and ambitious club as soon as possible. A club in which I can flourish and bring my experience, because, without any pretension, I think I have an interesting CV and can contribute to a whole group and to a club. I really hope to find an interesting and serious club as soon as possible.he told us, admitting a small preference, he was the former resident of Olympique Lyonnais (2009-2016) and Stade Rennais (2016-2019).

The L1 option n° 1

“I am not closed to a return to France. I did most of my career in France. I am even open to a return to France. There are a few contacts. It’s still early, because some clubs are not yet completely set on their future. But there are some contacts yes”he revealed to us, judging Ligue 1 in constant progress since his departure. “I continued to follow my old clubs and L1 in general. There is a very good level. Suspense every year. You never know what can happen. When you see Nantes, which was on the verge of relegation last season and which won the Coupe de France this year… Everything changes from one season to another. You have to constantly question yourself and work. The level is increasing, improving from year to year, I think.

Trained in the formidable academy so dear to Jean-Michel Aulas, the defender carefully observes the news of Les Gones. “Lyon is my hometown. OL, my training club. OL are not having their best season, that’s for sure. Maybe they want to find an identity by returning to training. I’m not in charge, so it’s hard to talk about it, but I always wish the best to Lyon. And when I hear that old people could return, I remain attentive. I am not at all in contact with the leaders of OL, even if I still have many friends there. If tomorrow, Lyon calls me to come back, I will study the proposal and I will be open to this possibility, possibly. We’ll see. I’m open. I had the chance to win titles, to play in good clubs in France and abroad, I think I have gained a lot of experience as a player and as a man.he explained to us, also welcoming the Rennes course of Bruno Genesio and Florian Maurice, whom he knows very well.

The selection of Algeria as an ambition

“Bruno trained me as a youngster at OL and I had him as a professional coach afterwards. I’m not surprised, Bruno knows football, Rennes is perhaps the team that plays the best ball this season in L1, it’s very nice to see them play this year, it’s no coincidence s they have the first or second best attack (second with 78 goals scored, against 81 for PSG, editor’s note). I hope they will be rewarded and will get a good European place.”, he told us. Saddened by the successive eliminations of the Fennecs in the African Cup of Nations and during the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 2019 African champion wants the Greens to bounce back as soon as possible. While working.

“It was a complicated start to the year. I was sad like all Algerians. We took a big slap between the CAN and the non-qualification for the World Cup. A lot of things have been said since the beginning of the year. Now we just have to hunker down, do the work and get back to the front of the stage as soon as possible. That’s all we have to do”he hammered at us, hoping to be able to bring his stone to the building. “I know that coach Djamel (Belmadi), with whom I am often in contact, watches everything that happens for the players he has already selected. I know it’s important for him to have players in competitive championships, it will also have an impact on my choice this summer, that’s for sure. Notice to amateurs, Mehdi Zeffane is on a mission.