Melvin Bard extends to OL

It was announced, it’s now official. Melvin Bard extends his contract with OL until 2024. Good news for the Rhone club, while the left side, who came into play Tuesday night against Montpellier, was courted on the transfer market.

“Olympique Lyonnais is very happy to announce the extension of Melvin Bard’s contract for two more seasons, until June 30, 2024. Almost 20 years old, Melvin Bard arrived at the club in 2016 and signed his first contract professional in August 2019 before making his debut in Ligue 1 in Nîmes on December 6 of the same year », can we read on the press release from OL The player reacted to his signature: “For me, it is a great pride to extend my contract here. OL are my favorite club, this is where I have always wanted to succeed. My goal was to be professional, I signed in 2019 and it gives me great pleasure to extend. I had some requests from other clubs this summer but my choice, and that of my relatives, has always been that of OL. “