Memphis Depay has chosen his next club

At the end of his contract with Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch striker should discover La Liga next year.

This summer, Olympique Lyonnais will lose their offensive benchmark. Memphis Depay’s contract is coming to an end and the Dutch player, author of 18 goals and 9 assists in 33 league games, will indeed leave the capital of Gaul to find an ambitious new project. Obviously, many of them came knocking on his door.

But if we trust TV3, Catalan public television, FC Barcelona will win this race. The player decided in favor of the team led by Ronald Koeman, especially because he dreams of defending the blaugrana tunic and finding the one who was his former coach. He thus refused club proposals like Juventus, Inter and Atlético, yet more financially interesting for him.

Depay is willing to put in a lot of effort

Barcelona’s current proposal is even lower than what was formulated several months ago under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s leadership, but that hasn’t cooled the ex-Manchester United man off, clearly not. Also according to Catalan television, his agents began negotiations with Mateu Alemany, CEO of Blaugrana football, two weeks ago already.

He should therefore be, with Eric Garcia (Manchester City), also without transfer compensation, the first recruit of the Laporta era. It remains to be seen whether the Barcelonans will be content with the Dutch or if they will continue to strengthen their offensive sector, while the name of Kun Agüero, also free, comes up very often in Catalonia …

🔥 BARÇA-DEPAY NEGOTIATIONS🎙️ @OriolDomenech: 🔊 “The proposal of ara és notably inferior to the of the altra junta i té superiors economic proposals” 🔊 “Té molt bona relació amb Koeman ia ell li fa molta il·lusió jugar al Barça”# ElevenE3 pic.twitter.com/Ugxl74WlNr – Eleven (@ OnzeTv3) April 21, 2021