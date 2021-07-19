Memphis Depay’s words after arriving in Barcelona

While he committed this summer until 2023 with Barça after leaving Olympique Lyonnais, Memphis Depay (27) arrived at Barcelona airport this Monday at noon and spoke at the microphone of Barça TV. The Dutch striker was very ambitious before meeting his new teammates.

“I just got back from vacation and now it’s time to refocus. I want to start the season well and be totally focused on Barcelona. I will try to adapt as quickly as possible, explained the former OL captain. I like playing attacking football and being creative on the pitch, generating chances, assists and above all goals. Barça’s style of play suits me perfectly. I am very happy.” Memphis Depay will sign his contract and will be officially presented next Thursday at Camp Nou.