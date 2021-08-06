Messi bomb sets European press on fire

The earthquake of Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona is causing panic in all of Europe, Grealish at City and Lukaku at Inter that is becoming clearer, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

Catalonia in shock over Messi’s departure

It’s official since last night and the Catalan club’s press release, no agreement has been found for the extension of the Pulga. A real earthquake. We go directly to the epicenter of the earthquake in Catalonia where it is a dark day for the local press. The daily Sport placard his front page on a black background where we can read that it is a “drama“. “Messi is leaving!», The Catalan newspaper is carried away. “Barça communicated last night that they could not extend their number 10 for economic and structural reasons! Messi is dejected and his entourage is very surprised“, Adds the daily. The Blaugrana management blames La Liga and Javier Tebas who block the contract of his star because of the salary cap imposed by the institution. For its part, the other Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo evokes on its front page a real “Bomb!“. “Messi leaves»Panics the media which does not return from it. The duck returns to the causes of the rupture between the club and the player. “And now ?He asks himself. “PSG is gaining ground as a first option, President Laporta will give explanations today at a press conference.“

In England, Grealish takes a back seat …

In England, another transfer window is almost relegated to the background as the Messi affair has a worldwide impact! But last night Manchester City broke the bank for Jack Grealish. The Citizens have formalized the transfer of the winger from Aston Villa. “The £ 100m man“Ignites The Guardian this morning. Because yes, Pep Guardiola’s team spent more than 117M € to afford the English whooping cough. Grealish becomes the most expensive player in the Premier League ahead of a certain Paul Pogba… “He signs record contract with City after Messi bombshell», Summarizes the newspaper. the Daily Mirror takes up the statements of the player, who welcomes “join the defending champions and evolve under the orders of Pep Guardiola“! Grealish made the headlines of all the English sports newspapers but was almost stolen from the spotlight by Messi! As a symbol, the Daily Star laughs at the arrival of Grealish, explaining that “City sign their new number 10 the day Messi leaves Barça.»While the Skyblues are cited as a potential destination for the Argentinean… The same goes for the Daily Express which obviously makes it his front page on Grealish but title on Messi: “Messi leaves Barca … as City unveil their new number 10 …In short, Grealish did not choose the moment to leave Aston Villa after 17 years there and join the juggernaut City with a record transfer…

Lukaku will leave Inter, head for PSG for Messi

We end this press tour in Italy where obviously the departure of Messi is also making the headlines but the Argentinian is not alone on the headlines. Example with the Corriere dello Sport which announces that “Lukaku leaves and Messi breaks everything …“We have been talking about it for several days but the Belgian will leave Inter to return to Chelsea. The striker even has an agreement with the London club. The Nerazzurri are expected to receive nearly € 120m in the operation. And we are still talking about Messi, rest assured! For the daily transalpine, there are no more doubts. “The Argentine is heading to PSG, which appear to be the only club able to host him this summer.»For his part the Gazzetta dello Sport confirms for Lukaku and indicates that it will be “120 M € and a playerFor Inter for the deal to be completed. The newspaper with pink paper made in the sobriety for Messi with this title: “he is leaving!»The month of August promises to be historic on the transfer market…