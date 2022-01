In the fight to maintain, FC Metz wants to strengthen offensively during this winter transfer window. And he is eyeing the side of OGC Nice.

According to our information, the club trained by Frédéric Antonetti wishes to recover in the form of a loan Alexis Claude-Maurice, (8 appearances in L1, 2 assists). The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, who has all the confidence of Julien Fournier for the future, could therefore change his tune by January 31.