MHSC: Gaëtan Laborde towards Olympique Lyonnais?

Gaëtan Laborde continues to attract envy from several French and European clubs. If West Ham or Zénit observe the Montpellier striker, Olympique Lyonnais is added to the list of teams interested in the 26-year-old, according to information from France Blue Hérault.

Supported by Lyon sources close to the case, the local radio adds that contact has been established between the Hérault and Rhone departments to find out if the price requested by Laurent Nicollin (20 million euros) could be negotiable. Stade Rennais and Sevilla FC are also said to be attentive to Laborde’s situation, but no concrete negotiations for the moment.