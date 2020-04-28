Home Sports News football MHSC: Laurent Nicollin's reaction after the championship ended
MHSC: Laurent Nicollin’s reaction after the championship ended

It’s official: there will be no end of season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. Clubs are set, but from now on we will have to ask ourselves the question of the different awards to be awarded, such as the title or the different qualifications in Europe. Interviewed by RMC Sport On this subject, the president of the Montpellier Hérault Sport Club Laurent Nicollin has said a little more about what will happen now.

“We’re going to have to endorse who’s champion, who’s European, who’s going down, who’s not going down… But I don’t see why it would be hot. A scenario committee has put things in place, we’ll just have to vote and know if we take the rankings on the 19th day, the 27th day, or the 28th FFF version. There will always be disappointments. Me according to one scenario I am 6th, according to the other I am 8th. But it’s still going to be a great season for us. A general meeting will explain things. And everyone will vote in their soul and conscience for what they believe is best for French football, not just for their own self-interest.”,” he said. These next few days are going to be lively…

