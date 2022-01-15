Mido’s revelations about CAN 2004

Interviewed by the channel On Time Sports, the former Egyptian striker, Ahmed Hossam Mido made surprising revelations on the CAN 2004, and in particular on an arrangement between the Egyptians and the Cameroonians to eliminate Algeria from the competition, during the last day of the group stage :“I will say this for the first time in history, we agreed with Cameroon during the game to draw 0-0. That way, we will both qualify for the next round. In the second half, I went myself to chat with Samuel Eto’o, that’s why no shots on target were recorded for both teams. » explained the former OM player.

Despite this maneuver, Mido’s Egypt finished 3rd in Group C behind Algeria and Cameroon who qualified for the quarter-finals. “At the end of the match, I found the players disappointed, Algeria had scored a goal against Zimbabwe and we didn’t know it. » concluded the ex-scorer of the Pharaohs. Neither the Algerians nor the Cameroonians had managed to reach the semi-finals and it was Tunisia who finally won the 2004 African Cup of Nations.