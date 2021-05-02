Mikel Arteta promises most decisive transfer window in recent years at Arsenal

In difficulty this season, Arsenal is preparing to experience a turbulent transfer window, according to Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are badly on board to qualify for the European Cup next season. 9th in the Premier League during this 34th day, the English club no longer has much hope with its 5 points behind Liverpool, the 6th. To find a continental competition, he still has the Europa League with this semi-final return to play against Villarreal next Thursday. The victory will be imperative against his former coach Unai Emery after the loss to Spain 2-1.

Obviously the next transfer window will not be the same depending on the European future of the English club. Qualifying for the European Cup makes it possible to attract better players and obtain greater means. Important data for the Gunners, who, according to Mikel Arteta, are preparing to experience the most important summer in recent years. “Yes” firmly replies the Spanish coach to Sky Sports. Many players find themselves in a difficult contractual situation and certain elements are no longer desired.

Arteta is going to do the housework

Present at the club since 2019, David Luiz (34) is coming to the end of his lease. The loans of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos will end and return to Real Madrid, although Arsenal would like to keep the Norwegian. Finally, Alexandre Lacazette will enter his last year of contract. “A lot has happened in the last few transfer windows. There are a lot of players in various situations. This is crucial. We want to take it to the next level and there is a lot to do to get there ”, warns the 39-year-old former midfielder.

Arteta intends to continue the rejuvenation of the workforce and trust young shoots like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to name a few. Conversely, Hector Bellerin and Eddie Nketiah will be put on the transfer list to recover some funds. Finally, a decision will have to be made for loaned players like Matteo Guendouzi (Hertha Berlin), Lucas Torreira (Atlético de Madrid), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (West Bromwich) and Joe Willock. The latter impresses at Newcastle and could well play a vital role in the Gunners next season.