Milltag unveils West Ham cycling jersey

Producer of bespoke cycling jerseys, Milltag now collaborates with West Ham and presents a collection allowing Hammers fans to support their team in an original way.

Football fans are not limited to football and have other passions, of which cycling can be a part. With the health crisis and confinements around the world, many people have taken up this activity to keep in shape. Milltag offers London club supporters the opportunity to support their team when they are in the saddle.

Originality is the DNA of this brand, launched in 2010, which aimed to bring something new to the world of cycling. When designing the collection in collaboration with West Ham, Milltag took inspiration from the club’s classic away jerseys from the 60s-70s.

This swimsuit comes with a sky blue background and two burgundy bands on the chest. The two crossed hammers present on the emblematic Hammers crest are presented on the whole outfit in tone on tone. A cap and neck warmer in the colors of the club complete the collection available on the Milltag store.