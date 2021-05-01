Mino Raiola sees Mbappé and Haaland play under the same jersey

Stars Kylian Mbappé (22) and Erling Haaland (20) will certainly shake up the next transfer window. Both players are announced at the start. It remains to be seen who might be able in this context (health crisis) to spend the amounts requested for the Norwegian or the French.

Real Madrid appear to be determined to strike a blow this summer. And if some think that the Merengues will not be able to recover the two stars, the powerful agent Mino Raiola is not of this opinion. “The future of a footballer never depends on another footballer. It depends on itself. You should know that Messi and Neymar can coexist in the big clubs, or Ronaldinho with other big ones. Can Haaland be with or without Mbappé… The great players are always together ”, he explained in an interview for AS.