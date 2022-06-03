MJLS Formation, the new training that prepares for the profession of agent

They will still be on deck this summer. They ? They are football agents. Women or men in the shadows who are active in particular to defend the interests of their clients and negotiate as well as possible with the clubs. An increasingly popular profession but which requires certain skills. Skills that the MJLS (Master Just Legal Sport) training offers you the opportunity to acquire. For this, two options are possible. A distance training in e-learning and another on site in Paris or Dubai (extraordinary session). And in addition to preparing candidates for the famous agent exam, this unique apprenticeship offers training in the profession of agent with the establishment of scouting, communication and negotiation courses. All while being accompanied by around twenty speakers, real big names in the world of football in France and Europe. Thus, the students will be supported by players, coaches, sports directors and very great player agents who will come to share their experiences. The midfielder of the France team and Tottenham, Tanguy Ndombele will also be the godfather of the first session.

Enough to allow future agents to be ready and fully trained once they have their diploma in their pocket, as explained on the official website of the MJLS. “In an ever-changing market, finding the right job and a suitable training program can seem like an impossible task. Integrate training with MJLS Formation, our founders are among the best professionals in the field. At MJLS Formation, we are committed to providing the highest quality education, focused on coaching, innovation and advanced skills. Our curriculum is flexible and our teachers are among the best in their field. So if you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and learn a new trade, contact us today. All training information can be found here.