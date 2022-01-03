MLS: Lorenzo Insigne in Toronto, it’s done

SSC Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, whose contract ends next June, will leave Napoli at the end of the season. According to Corriere della Sera, the Italian European champion has reached an agreement with FC Toronto. The MLS franchise offered the player a 5-year contract with a salary of 11.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros in bonuses.

Bill Maning, the president of Toronto will be in Italy in the middle of the week to finalize the operation. Insigne is therefore likely to leave his training club with which he played 414 games and scored 114 goals in all competitions. The 30-year-old winger will however end the season with the Azzurri who are currently 3rd in Serie A and still in contention in the Europa League where they will face FC Barcelona in the round of 16. The formalization of the transfer ofIl Magnifico will take place in the next few days.