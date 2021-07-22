HomeSportsfootballMohamed El Arouch turns pro at OL
Mohamed El Arouch turns pro at OL

Mohamed El Arouch signs his first professional contract with Olympique Lyonnais. The 17-year-old midfielder trained at the club has signed up until June 2024.

“I am very moved and very proud to sign this first professional contract with OL. It’s a dream come true. It is now up to me to continue my efforts and to work very hard to achieve my goal one day: to win my place and play with the professional team of OL ”, confided the young man.

