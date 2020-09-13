Home Sports football Mohamed Salah would like to join Barça!
Sportsfootball

Mohamed Salah would like to join Barça!

By kenyan

In its great revival, Barça began to change coaches and install Ronald Koeman on the bench. The Dutch technician wants to impose his paw on the transfer window, and has multiplied the tracks, in particular towards some of his compatriots like Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder would not be the only Liverpool player to be in the sights of the former coach of the Oranje, as rumors have led to Sadio Mané. And now to Mohamed Salah.

Asked by DAZN, and words taken up by Express, one of Koeman’s close friends, Sjaak Swart, has revealed his intention to recruit the Egyptian. “I know Koeman wants it, and I know Salah would love to go. I won’t go into details, but just believe me I know ”, said the record holder for Ajax appearance. Information to obviously take with a grain of salt after the XXL performance of the striker against Leeds at the opening of the Premier League season.

Related news

football

FC Barcelona: the convincing first of Francisco Trincão and Pedri

kenyan -
The two young players recruited by FC Barcelona made a very good impression on their debut with their new team. On Saturday evening, FC...
Read more
football

Liga: Valladolid and Real Sociedad back to back

kenyan -
Real Sociedad started their season with a complicated trip to Valladolid. Without Martin Odegaard returned to Madrid, and also without David Silva, positive...
Read more
football

Nuno Espirito Santo continues on the Wolves bench

kenyan -
Nuno Espirito Santo has committed his long-term future with Wolves by initialing a new three-year contract, on the eve of the 2020/21 season....
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,772FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Fiorentina likes Alfredo Morelos

football kenyan -
Long-time target of the LOSC with which he even had a contractual agreement, Alfredo Morelos (24) has not heard from the northern club for...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke