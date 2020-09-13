Mohamed Salah would like to join Barça!

In its great revival, Barça began to change coaches and install Ronald Koeman on the bench. The Dutch technician wants to impose his paw on the transfer window, and has multiplied the tracks, in particular towards some of his compatriots like Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder would not be the only Liverpool player to be in the sights of the former coach of the Oranje, as rumors have led to Sadio Mané. And now to Mohamed Salah.

Asked by DAZN, and words taken up by Express, one of Koeman’s close friends, Sjaak Swart, has revealed his intention to recruit the Egyptian. “I know Koeman wants it, and I know Salah would love to go. I won’t go into details, but just believe me I know ”, said the record holder for Ajax appearance. Information to obviously take with a grain of salt after the XXL performance of the striker against Leeds at the opening of the Premier League season.