Monaco: Aurélien Tchouaméni is a fan of Niko Kovac

Last summer, AS Monaco were looking for a new coach, someone capable of relaunching a seized machine since Leonardo Jardim’s first start. Finally, the asemist eye landed on Niko Kovac, the Croatian and ex-coach of Bayern Munich. After a start to the season with ups and downs, the princely club has become a real machine and it is still in the running to win Ligue 1. Aurélien Tchouaméni, the ASM midfielder, is a fan of his coach.

” It is largely thanks to him that we are here today. If I had to characterize it in one word, it would be: rigor. He never lets us rest on our laurels, he’s really a great coach “, He blurted out. We will first have to defeat Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday evening in order to continue to hope for missteps from the two clubs ahead: Paris Saint-Germain and Lille Olympique Sporting Club.