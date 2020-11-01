Home Sports football Monaco-Bordeaux: the official lineup
Sportsfootball

Monaco-Bordeaux: the official lineup

By kenyan

On the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1, AS Monaco receives the Girondins de Bordeaux at the Louis-II stadium at 5 p.m. Slapped by Olympique Lyonnais a week ago (4-1), the locals must raise their heads this afternoon. For this, Niko Kovac lines up a 4-3-3 with Benjamin Lecomte as the last bulwark, behind a quartet composed of Caio Henrique, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Ruben Aguilar.

In the middle, Sofiane Diop accompanies Youssouf Fofana and the former Bordeaux resident Aurélien Tchouaméni. While Wissam Ben Yedder is supported by Gelson Martins and Kevin Volland in front. On the other side, Jean-Louis Gasset has his own in 4-3-3, in which Hatem Ben Arfa goes on a third game in a row and where Laurent Koscielny regains his starting place. Scorer during the match against Nîmes, Rémi Oudin, is aligned from the start.

Team lineup:

AS Monaco: Lecomte – Henrique, Badiashile, Disasi, Aguilar – Diop, Fofana, Tchouaméni – Martins, Ben Yedder, Volland.

Bordeaux: Costil – Benito, Pablo, Koscielny, Sabaly – Otávio, Basic, Adli – Oudin, Ben Arfa, Hwang.

Related news

football

Chelsea flare up after Hakim Ziyech’s thunderous debut

kenyan -
Without competition since March, then injured this summer, Hakim Ziyech saw his integration at Chelsea be delayed. Back on his feet, the Moroccan...
Read more
football

PL: Southampton resist Aston Villa return in a crazy match!

kenyan -
A poster that was no dream on paper, but which could give a lively match between Aston Villa and Southampton for the continuation of...
Read more
football

Ligue 1: the terrible series of Saint-Etienne continues against Montpellier

kenyan -
Two teams in bad shape lately found themselves for the rest of this 9th day of Ligue 1. Thus, Montpellier and its series of...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MP bashes Ruto after residents refused to be addressed by him...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nyeri Township Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto after his Constituents on Friday 31 October 20202 refused...
Read more

Woman takes off clothes to pressure prosecutor to clarify son’s death

World kenyan -
Mother took off her clothes to pressure authorities in relation to her son's murder Image: Reproduction / El Universal ...
Read more

After the United Kingdom, Portugal imposes lockdown in most of the...

World kenyan -
The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa Image: Valter Campanato / Agência Brasil The...
Read more

FC Nantes – PSG: the official lineup

football kenyan -
Tonight, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to the Beaujoire stadium to challenge Nantes, before moving on with a crucial trip to Leipzig in the...
Read more

Barça did not give up the Eric Garcia track

football kenyan -
In difficulties this summer, FC Barcelona had made Eric Garcia one of the priorities for his transfer window. And like Wijnaldum or Depay,...
Read more

Most of them are from Mt. Kenya region – Why Kakamega...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has expressed his views on the list of 64 constituencies drafted in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to fill...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke