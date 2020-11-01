Monaco-Bordeaux: the official lineup

On the occasion of the 9th day of Ligue 1, AS Monaco receives the Girondins de Bordeaux at the Louis-II stadium at 5 p.m. Slapped by Olympique Lyonnais a week ago (4-1), the locals must raise their heads this afternoon. For this, Niko Kovac lines up a 4-3-3 with Benjamin Lecomte as the last bulwark, behind a quartet composed of Caio Henrique, Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Ruben Aguilar.

In the middle, Sofiane Diop accompanies Youssouf Fofana and the former Bordeaux resident Aurélien Tchouaméni. While Wissam Ben Yedder is supported by Gelson Martins and Kevin Volland in front. On the other side, Jean-Louis Gasset has his own in 4-3-3, in which Hatem Ben Arfa goes on a third game in a row and where Laurent Koscielny regains his starting place. Scorer during the match against Nîmes, Rémi Oudin, is aligned from the start.

Team lineup:

AS Monaco: Lecomte – Henrique, Badiashile, Disasi, Aguilar – Diop, Fofana, Tchouaméni – Martins, Ben Yedder, Volland.

Bordeaux: Costil – Benito, Pablo, Koscielny, Sabaly – Otávio, Basic, Adli – Oudin, Ben Arfa, Hwang.