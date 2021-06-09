HomeSportsfootballMonaco: Caio Henrique responds to the interest of PSG
Sportsfootball

Monaco: Caio Henrique responds to the interest of PSG

By kenyan

A few weeks ago, the Brazilian press evoked an interest of Paris SG for Caio Henrique (23 years old). AS Monaco’s Auriverde left-back (31 appearances in Ligue 1, 4 assists) responded to the rumor for Goal.com.

“I’m very calm about it. I try not to get involved too much to focus only on football and I leave that in the hands of my agents. Obviously it’s a great pleasure to be associated with such important clubs in the world, but I keep my feet on the ground and always try to do my best wherever I play. I am very focused and involved with the club I am defending and that will not change ”, he said.

