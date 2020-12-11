Monaco: Cesc Fabregas absent against OM

Before the shock of the 14th day of Ligue 1 between Paris SG and Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening, another enticing meeting will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco will indeed cross swords at the Orange Vélodrome. For this very important part, the coach of the club of the Rock Niko Kovac retained 20 players.

Injured, Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte are still absent. Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also not called up by his coach, due to a discomfort in a calf.

The AS Monaco group: Majecki, Mannone – Aguilar, Badiashile, Ballo-Touré, Caio Henrique, Disasi, Maripán, Matsima – Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Matazo, Millot, Tchouameni – Ben Yedder, Geubbels, Jovetić, Pellegri, Volland

