Home Sports football Monaco: Cesc Fabregas absent against OM
Sportsfootball

Monaco: Cesc Fabregas absent against OM

By kenyan

Before the shock of the 14th day of Ligue 1 between Paris SG and Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening, another enticing meeting will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco will indeed cross swords at the Orange Vélodrome. For this very important part, the coach of the club of the Rock Niko Kovac retained 20 players.

Injured, Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte are still absent. Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also not called up by his coach, due to a discomfort in a calf.

The AS Monaco group: Majecki, Mannone – Aguilar, Badiashile, Ballo-Touré, Caio Henrique, Disasi, Maripán, Matsima – Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Matazo, Millot, Tchouameni – Ben Yedder, Geubbels, Jovetić, Pellegri, Volland

Related news

MU: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects a reaction from his players

football kenyan -
Tuesday evening, Manchester United left the Champions League by the back door, falling against RB Leipzig (3-2). Reversed in the Europa League, the...
Read more

Discontinuation of the Téléfoot channel: what solution for subscribers?

football kenyan -
It is now over! The Téléfoot channel will indeed close its doors when it was inaugurated with great fanfare last August. A...
Read more

Premier League: Bruno Fernandes never ceases to be rewarded!

football kenyan -
Author of remarkable and noticed performances despite the elimination of his team in the Champions League group stage, Bruno Fernandes is nonetheless decisive...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Governor Joho brags after Uhuru drives him in locally-manufactured vehicle

Business Stanley Kasee -
Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho has bragged about the honor he had of being driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a locally assembled...
Read more

CJ Maraga retires to a solid legacy after four years

News Chuoyo Protus -
Chief Justice, David Maraga, is set to go on holiday before coming back in January to hand over as he leaves behind a solid...
Read more

Joyce Omondi leaves Switch TV

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated gospel musician Joyce Omondi has called it quits at Switch Tv after hosting the Full Circle for almost two years. Omondi took to her Instagram...
Read more

EL: the 32 teams qualified for the round of 16

football kenyan -
Like the Champions League, the sixth and last day of the group stage of the Europa League has just ended. So we...
Read more

Facebook: what the American authorities accuse the group of Mark Zuckerberg

Tech news kenyan -
Attacked in court, the CEO of the group denounces a "revisionist history" and promised to defend himself "vigorously". Back on a case that...
Read more

RIP: Machakos Senator Kabaka is dead!

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos County Senator Boniface Kabaka on Friday 11 December 2020 was pronounced dead at Nairobi Hospital while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke