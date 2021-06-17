Monaco follows André Onana

Two years ago, Ajax Amsterdam dazzled Europe before falling to Tottenham in a stunning Champions League semi-final (1-0, 2-3). From this refreshing team, Frenkie De Jong (FC Barcelona) and Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus) were among the first to leave the nest, in the summer of 2019. Last summer, there was the departure of Hakim Ziyech who signed up for Chelsea. In the coming weeks, others could follow, such as goalkeeper André Onana.

Arrived in Amsterdam 7 years ago, the Cameroonian international (25) is tempted by a new challenge in a more competitive championship. The main interested party does not lack suitors, despite the end of his suspension next November, especially in France. Monaco for example, closely follows the situation of the Ajax player, and even if the priority of the club of the principality remains Alexander Nübel of Bayern Munich, Onana is one of the profiles studied by the team coached by Nicolas Kovac.