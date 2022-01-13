Monaco inquired about Ismaël Doukouré

Attacked from all sides in the Premier League for Benoît Badiashile (20), AS Monaco is preparing its rear. As we explained to you, Stanley Nsoki (22), who knows the new coach Philippe Clement for having played under his orders in Bruges, is on the list of the princely club. But he is not the only one.

According to our information, the Monegasques have also inquired about Ismaël Doukouré (18), a young talent from Valenciennes. A simple contact for the moment. Other teams in Ligue 1 (Nice and Strasbourg in particular) but also elsewhere in Europe are also in contact with the central defender, under contract with VA until June 2023.