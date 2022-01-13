HomeSportsfootballMonaco inquired about Ismaël Doukouré
Sportsfootball

Monaco inquired about Ismaël Doukouré

By kenyan

Attacked from all sides in the Premier League for Benoît Badiashile (20), AS Monaco is preparing its rear. As we explained to you, Stanley Nsoki (22), who knows the new coach Philippe Clement for having played under his orders in Bruges, is on the list of the princely club. But he is not the only one.

According to our information, the Monegasques have also inquired about Ismaël Doukouré (18), a young talent from Valenciennes. A simple contact for the moment. Other teams in Ligue 1 (Nice and Strasbourg in particular) but also elsewhere in Europe are also in contact with the central defender, under contract with VA until June 2023.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke