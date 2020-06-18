Home Sports News football Monaco may have a nice move with Benjamin Henrichs
Sports Newsfootball

Monaco may have a nice move with Benjamin Henrichs

By kenyan

AS Monaco must sell. Fortunately, Benjamin Henrichs, who has never really established himself as an undisputed starter in the Principality, has a good rating in Germany and is expected to join RB Leipzig.

After three years at Bayer Leverkusen, German defender Benjamin Henrichs commits to five years at the end of August 2018 with AS Monaco. Announced as a nugget of German football at right-back, the 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the Principality. Over the past two years, he has played 44 games in all competitions, and has even had the chance to find his way to the net once.

However, as he is not an undisputed incumbent, he is expected to pack his bags this summer. Because Monaco’s intention is to sell items this summer. « Sometimes the problem is exaggerated. We do have an extensive list of players. People talk about that number, but generally they include all the professional contracts of all teams. There are 26 players from the academy and this is not unusual. For the first team players, we have a little more than we need. We have to work on it during the Transfer market. Selling will be an important task of course and we will work on it together. The goal will be to balance that. We have players to let go President Oleg Petrov said on Wednesday.

Leipzig has already tried in winter

What can be said is that the German international is one of the candidates at the start and that he still stirs up as much lust in Germany. According to information from Sport Bild, he is of interest to Bayern Munich, but the greatest likelihood is that he will commit himself to RB Leipzig in particular because the Bavarians are still hesitant to recruit at right-back. Under contract until 2023, Henrichs has made no secret of his desire to return to Germany.

Last winter, german clubs had already tried their luck, without success despite loan options with an option to buy at 20 million euros. Monaco initially wanted the cool sum of 38 million euros to let him go. According to the German daily, the club of the Rock could be inclined to leave it net in the form of a loan with option to buy. It remains to be seen whether Leipzig will go through with it this time.

