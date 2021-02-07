Monaco: Niko Kovac praises Aleksandr Golovin

At the Stade des Costières, AS Monaco obtained three points this Sunday against Nîmes Oympique (4-3, 24th day of Ligue 1). And it is especially thanks to Aleksandr Golovin, author of a hat-trick and an assist. An XXL performance in this meeting for the Russian who had missed a little more than three months of competition at the start of the season because of muscle injuries. Obviously, his trainer Niko Kovac congratulated him, while multiplying the praise.

“There was a great performance from Aleksandr Golovin. He’s a fantastic player, I’m very happy with the victory and for him. It was his first tenure in a while, he’s a top player. It is true that he has an incredible quality of strike, but also to the pass. He’s the player of the match, there’s no doubt about it ”, dropped the Croatian coach in comments relayed on the site of the Club du Rocher. Words that will please the 24-year-old.