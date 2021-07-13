Monaco: Oleg Petrov new ECA representative at UEFA

Russian AS Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov was appointed representative of the European Association of Clubs (ECA) on UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council on Tuesday. An assembly that brings together the European body, professional leagues, clubs and players to resolve any major problem related to the world of European football.

Among the other representatives, we find the Dutchman Edwin Van der Sar (Ajax Amsterdam), Aurelio De Laurentiis (Naples) and Fernando Carro, also recently appointed representative of the union. As a reminder, the ECA is chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern Munich), who will surely give way to Oliver Kahn, his successor as president of the Bavarian club.

Congratulations to Oleg Petrov, Vice-President @AS_Monaco, who has been appointed as an ECA representative to the @UEFA Professional Football Strategy Council and will now take up a seat as a member of the ECA Executive Board 👏 pic.twitter.com/dN5heTpkUB – ECA (@ECAEurope) July 13, 2021