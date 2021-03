AS Monaco does its shopping at Paris SG. Not in its workforce, but around. The team announces indeed that a team manager of the professional team of the club of the capital should engage with the Red-and-Whites.

This is Florent Barral, assistant to Dorian Godard, is tipped to join the Principality club this summer. Other departures could occur in the supervision of the Parisian first team, adds the sports daily, especially in the medical department.