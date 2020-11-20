Home Sports football Monaco-PSG: the official lineup
Monaco-PSG: the official lineup

By kenyan

After the international break and four days before their crucial reception from RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain travels to the Principality to challenge AS Monaco. The latter, amputated at each line of at least one key element (Wissam Ben Yedder, Benjamin Lecomte, Aleksandr Golovin, Ruben Aguilar), presents itself in a device quite similar to that which had overcome the OGC Nice on November 8.

Ruben Aguilar (suspended) is replaced by the very young central defender Chrislain Matsima while Fodé Ballo-Touré occupies the left lane where Caio Henrique is left to rest. The real change will be in attack where Willem Geubbels takes advantage of the forfeit of the club’s top scorer, Ben Yedder. On the Parisian side, Thomas Tuchel also composes with several packages and lines up an eleven without much surprise in 4-4-2. Marquinhos being spared, it is Abdou Diallo who takes place in hinge alongside Presnel Kimpembe, while Danilo accompanies Rafinha in the midfield. In attack, Tuchel trusts a duo composed by Moise Kean and Kylian Mbappé, while Neymar begins the meeting on the bench.

Team lineup:

AS Monaco: Mannone – Matsima, Disasi, Badiashile, Ballo-Touré – Diop, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Martins – Volland, Geubbels.

PSG: Navas – Dagba, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa – Sarabia, Danilo, Rafinha, Di Maria – Kean, Mbappé.

