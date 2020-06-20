Monaco signed the technical director of the Red Bull group

AS Monaco just confirmed Paul Mitchell’s arrival at the position of sporting director. The until now technical director of the Red Bull structure and head of recruitment at RB Leipzig had been negotiating his arrival in the Monegasque ensemble for several weeks, who manages to reinforce himself in a position where he was having enough trouble over the last few seasons.

Recently linked to clubs of the magnitude of Manchester United or Bayern Munich, the born in Manchester 39 years ago he became a great sporting director in England. During his time at Southampton, he was the principal supporter of the signings of Sadio Mané, Dusan Tadic, Graziano Pellé or Ryan Bertrand. Years later, he formed an extraordinary duo with Pochettino at Tottenham, becoming one of the architects of the club’s recent successes through additions such as Delle Alli, Alderweireld or Heung-min Son.

In 2016, Paul Mitchell signed for Leipzig, and was later appointed in 2019 as strategic director of the Red Bull group. Much of the growth of the German team in Europe is due to their great work from the offices, experience that Monaco values when it comes to signing him. The Monegasque ensemble needed a sporting director after holveck (deputy CEO) departure to Rennes.