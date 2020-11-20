Monaco: the words of Kevin Volland after the success against PSG

A real achievement. Led 2-0 at the break in this match of the 11th day of Ligue 1, AS Monaco reversed the trend in the second half to finally beat Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis-II (3-2). Arrived this summer on the Rock, Kevin Volland signed a double before obtaining the decisive penalty converted by Cesc Fabregas. Sure Telefoot The Channel, the former Bayer Leverkusen player was therefore delighted with this positive result.

“At the break, the coach told us: ‘are you afraid or what?’ He told us to play with more passion, more activity. It was the key in the second half. (…) In the second half, we had more possession, we changed the game and the game. Paris often chased after the ball and that was important for our game. I think we can play in that style. We have to succeed in doing that for 90 minutes. I am really proud of the team today ”, explained the German.