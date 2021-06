As revealed by The team, Jean Lucas (22 years old) is on the shelves of AS Monaco. This file is progressing well. According to our information, the Rocher club has opened discussions with Olympique Lyonnais, with whom the midfielder is under contract until June 2024.

The two parties seem to be on the same wavelength and an agreement could soon be reached. The Brazilian has agreed on the basis of a contract with the princely team, although there are still details to be settled.