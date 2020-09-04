Home Sports News football Monaco: two players suspected of being infected with Covid-19
Sports Newsfootball

Monaco: two players suspected of being infected with Covid-19

By kenyan

AS Monaco has just communicated the news. The princely club announces that two of its players are suspected of having been infected with Covid-19. Pending further tests, they have been isolated from the rest of the workforce as a precaution.

“Two members of the professional group are suspected of being infected with Covid-19. Their state of health does not cause concern. They are subject to the health protocol in force and are under the supervision of the medical staff. “ The identity of the two players was not disclosed.

Related news

football

French Espoirs team: Jeff-Reine Adélaïde leaves injury

kenyan -
The French Espoirs team is back in this qualifying campaign for the Euro in the category. Opposed to Georgia this Friday evening (a...
Read more
football

OL inquire about Myron Boadu!

kenyan -
Sensation of the Eredivisie last season, the young Dutch striker Myron Boadu (19) is in the sights of Olympique Lyonnais in the event of...
Read more
football

Atalanta is betting everything on Cristian Romero

kenyan -
Arrived at Juventus last summer from Genoa for € 26m, Argentinian central defender Cristian Romero was loaned to the Genoese club in the process....
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,509FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté has made a decision for his future

football kenyan -
Coveted by Inter and not necessarily essential to Chelsea, N'Golo Kanté nevertheless knows where he wants to pursue his career. In recent weeks, there...
Read more

FC Porto approached Thomas Lemar

football kenyan -
In great difficulty with Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar (24) could see his Spanish adventure come to an end this summer. Some clubs...
Read more

Kepa thwarts Chelsea’s plans

football kenyan -
This summer, Chelsea is leading an XXL transfer window. The Blues have welcomed several recruits including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and...
Read more

Hans-Dieter Flick resigned over the departure of Thiago Alcantara

football kenyan -
After a breathtaking season rewarded with this European title, Bayern Munich will not necessarily be able to keep all of its management players. ...
Read more

FC Barcelona will attack Lionel Messi and his future club

football kenyan -
The meeting between Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu promises to be lively. Barça is sticking to its positions...
Read more

Eden Hazard’s real transfer price to Real Madrid revealed

football kenyan -
A case of shenanigans surrounding Eden Hazard's transfer has brought to light the real price Real Madrid paid to snatch him away from Chelsea...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke