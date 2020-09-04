Monaco: two players suspected of being infected with Covid-19

AS Monaco has just communicated the news. The princely club announces that two of its players are suspected of having been infected with Covid-19. Pending further tests, they have been isolated from the rest of the workforce as a precaution.

“Two members of the professional group are suspected of being infected with Covid-19. Their state of health does not cause concern. They are subject to the health protocol in force and are under the supervision of the medical staff. “ The identity of the two players was not disclosed.