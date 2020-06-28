Monaco wins race for Musaba

AS Monaco have signed winger Anthony Musaba. The 19-year-old forward has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2025. The last transfer was about 2.5 million euros.
For the Dutch second division club NEC Nij Quantity, Musaba scored nine goals and five assists in 26 competitive games of the past season. Supposedly clubs from the Bundesliga were also interested in the young Dutchman.
🆕 L’AS Monaco 🇲🇨 a trouvé un accord de principe avec le NEC Nimègue pour le transfert d’Anthony Musaba. Celui-ci sera effectif dès l’ouverture du marché international des transferts dont la date n’a pas encore été officialisée.Welcome 🔴⚪️ Anthony!https://t.co/xvvI68aYbN
– AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) June 26, 2020