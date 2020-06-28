Monaco wins race for Musaba

AS Monaco have signed winger Anthony Musaba. The 19-year-old forward has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2025. The last transfer was about 2.5 million euros.

For the Dutch second division club NEC Nij Quantity, Musaba scored nine goals and five assists in 26 competitive games of the past season. Supposedly clubs from the Bundesliga were also interested in the young Dutchman.