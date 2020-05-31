Home Sports News football Monchengladbach: the big day for Doucouré, finally launched after four years of...
Monchengladbach: the big day for Doucouré, finally launched after four years of hardship

By kenyan

French defender Mamadou Doucouré ( 22 years old) left PSG for Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 and has since suffered injuries and has struggleds. But on Sunday, almost four years after his arrival, the former Titi was finally able to play his first minutes with the German team.

It is a perfect Sunday, or almost, experienced by the French Borussia Monchengladbach against Union Berlin (4-1). Alassane Pléa, who had a goal and two assists, and Marcus Thuram, who scored twice, helped the German club to the Bundesliga podium, a short length from Dortmund. Mamadou Doucouré did not score a goal or an assist. But he played three minutes at the end of the game. And that’s the best statistic.

Entering the game in the 90th in place of Florian Neuhaus, the young French defender (22 years) saw the entire bench of Gladbach rise to applaud the event, then Marcus Thuram brandished his jersey at the end of a corner post at the final whistle, like a trophy. On Twitter, Borussia also multiplied their hearts to his foal. For four years after his arrival in Germany, Mamadou Doucouré, promised a brilliant career, had still not played a single minute of play among professionals.

A nightmare that seemed endless

The Dakar native, trained at Paris Saint-Germain and played for France U16, U17 or U18, has long been touted as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation. In the summer of 2016, after a French U19 league title with PSG, and a Youth League final alongside Nkunku, Ikoné and Augustine, Mamadou Doucouré signed a five-year contract with Gladbach, who had bet on him and wanted to quickly offer him first-team playing time. At just 18 years old, the defender was touching his dream. But his nightmare was just beginning.

Plagued by repeated muscle injuries, including a thigh injury, Doucouré had spent his first two seasons, or almost, in the infirmary. And while he thought he would see the end of the tunnel in the fall of 2018, after making an appearance in a friendly with team A and a few youth matches, the ex-Parisian had seen his body release him again. Back to care, back to the galley.

Last February, to everyone’s surprise, however, Borussia Monchengladbach announced its extension. “We fully count on him and believe in his great talent. He can and should become an important player for us in the future,” Max Eberl, the club’s sporting director, said at the time. A gesture of solidarity, but also a sign, forerunner, of a return to form. This Sunday, Eberl made no secret of his joy at seeing Doucouré dive into the big bath. “It wasn’t just a great win,” he told Sky after the match. It was a great emotional moment for all of us. We are happy for Mamadou, who has had to fight for so long…” To finally be rewarded.

