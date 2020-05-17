Montpellier: Camara close to retirement?

Souleymane Camara, 38, record holder of the number of games played in Montpellier, plans to end his playing career. The Senegalese striker is at the end of his contract.

If the Montpellier HSC has decided to extend Vitorino Hilton at the age of 42 for an additional season, this might not be the case with Souleymane Camara. The 38-year-old record holder in appearances for the club (433 games) is reportedly about to announce the end of his football career, according to a report released on Saturday by France Blue.

Souleymane Camara arrived at the club in 2007 after a short stint at OGC Nice and his early career at AS Monaco. However, he recently said that he was still “discussing” with his leaders and that no decision had been made.

MHSC wants to recruit an attacker

Should he hang up the cleats, the Senegalese striker would go away on a season in which he has not had a ligue 1 title or scored a single goal. His total tally with the MHSC would stop at 76 achievements, the second best total behind Laurent Blanc.

A departure from Souleymane Camara would push the club to strengthen its attacking area. President Laurent Nicollin also announced on RTL that he planned to enlist a “complementary striker” to support Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort.