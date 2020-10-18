Home Sports football Montpellier, coronavirus: Pedro Mendes and Der Zakarian absent against Monaco
Montpellier, coronavirus: Pedro Mendes and Der Zakarian absent against Monaco

The coronavirus crisis can call everything into question, including in football. In Montpellier, 12 positive cases were first announced, before seeing this number be lowered to 2. With senior players described as affected before finally being tested negative like Téji Savanier, Andy Delort or Vitorino Hilton, the concern was in preparation for the match against AS Monaco.

Was, because the situation is ultimately not that desperate. For the trip to the Rock, there will be only 2 absent to deplore: the defender Pedro Mendes and Michel Der Zakarian the coach of the MHSC. Lesser harm after heatstroke caused by the club doctor’s machine malfunction, according to Midi Libre.

